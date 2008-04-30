South Africa: A Pariah State Once Again

Yesterday, the United Nations Security Council refused to consider sending a fact-finding mission or special envoy to investigate post-election violence or crimes against humanity in Zimbabwe. There has been no shortage of such envoys (the latest being a 9/11 Truther), missions and whatnot for Israel and the Palestinian territories, yet never has the United Nations deigned to consider any sort of involvement in Robert Mugabe's Zimbabwe, land of the 34-year life expectancy. The Times of London reports that a coalition of states on the Security Council blocked the body from taking action on Zimbabwe. Those states were South Africa, China, Russia, Libya and Vietnam.

What is South Africa doing in such disreputable company? Is it proud of its post-apartheid role in the world, coddling dictators, terrorists and other assorted thugs?

--James Kirchick