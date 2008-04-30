Dept. Of Non-coordination

A couple of bloggers have flagged the uncanny similarity between one-liners by Jason Kinney, a spokesman for the anti-Obama/pro-Clinton 527 American Leadership Project, and Clinton Senate spokesperson Philippe Reines.

Here's Kinney today: "Is it possible to quote me yawning?"



And Reines last May: "Is it possible to be quoted yawning?"

(527 groups, it probably goes without saying, aren't supposed to coordinate with the campaigns they're helping.)

To answer the question: Yes, I think it's possible--if the writer makes prudent use of brackets. Like so, "[Yawn.]"