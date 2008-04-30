Farmer John (mccain)





The Hill spotlights an interesting choice for McCain as Congress prepares for a final vote on a $286 billion farm bill currently in a House-Senate conference. Does he stick to his fiscal-conservative guns and oppose the bill's continuation of outlandish farm subsidies (which he admirably denounced in the primaries)--or does he take a position that will play better in subsidy-rich states like Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota?

In related McCain fiscal conservatism news, CAP's Scott Lilly spotlights the absurdity of some of McCain's promises about earmark reform.

--Michael Crowley