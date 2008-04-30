Heroic Liberals

Both of Michigan's U.S. Senators, both Democrats, Carl Levin and Debbie

Stabanow attended the Detroit NAACP dinner this past weekend. An old

habit, probably, and an honorable one. Senators spend much of their time

at such events. But this event honored the Reverend Jeremiah Wright,

bigoted nut-case extraordinaire. It's true that 10,000 other people came

to honor Barack Obama's nemesis at the shindig, and that's a problem for

the entire black political class. And for Obama, especially.



I don't know much about Stabanow. Levin purports to be a brave man, at

least when it comes to George Bush and the Iraq war. But he (and Ms.

Stabanow, too) should have stood with Obama on this one and simply not come

to the NAACP fest. A decision simply not to show up would have been a

passive act, but one of relative courage. Alas, they are cowards.



Did they stand when Wright was introduced? I bet you they did, and they

applauded, too.



