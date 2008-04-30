Huckabee Has It Right



According to the Associated Press, former Republican presidential aspirant

Mike Huckabee observed today in Billings, Montana that "Jeremiah

Wright needs for Obama to lose so that he can justify his anger, his

hostile bitterness against the United States of America." Wright, he said,

is trying to derail Senator Obama's candidacy because he does not want any

evidence that race relations in America have improved.



So now that Obama has repudiated Wright, how about other black

eminences? And how about University of Chicago Divinity School professor

Martin Marty, who is white and wrote a puff piece, silly and strained,

puffing up Wright in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

