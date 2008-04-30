I've Changed My Mind: Maybe Everybody Should Meet With Hamas

There are still many people in the world who think that Hamas is a group

made up of rational thinkers. Not only Jimmy Carter. But also many inside

the administration and out.



I suspect that Hamas is actually united in derangement. Here's an article

from Thursday's Jerusalem Post about a Hamas TV special charging that

the Zionists planned and executed the Holocaust.



Maybe this instance of derangement is an improvement, an improvement over

the Hamas that is convinced the Holocaust is actually a fable.



So why should people consort with these folk? To be exposed to Hamas's grasp

of reality.