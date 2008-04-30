Mccain: U.s. Health Care Is Just Dandy

John McCain's new health care advertisements states--not once but twice--that the problem with American health care isn't the quality. The problem, he says, its its high cost--and how that high cost frequently makes it inaccessible. You can see the ad here, via Marc Ambinder.

He'll get no argument from me on the second part: Cost and access are indeed huge problems. If only he dealt with them adequately! (For more on this, see Ezra.)

But quality is a huge problem, too. In fact, the problems of cost and quality are closely related.

I could explain why, but I thought TNR readers might benefit from hearing from a real expert on this. So I asked Shannon Brownlee, author of superb book Overtreated, what she thinks of the ad. Her response: