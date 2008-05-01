Hillary And Win-ability, Cont'd.

Just a couple more thoughts on Hillary's chances in response to Eve's smart post and the dozens of comments my previous post elicited (most of them thoughtful if a little aggrieved).

First, on Eve's point about getting ahead of ourselves--she's absolutely right. In order for it to matter whether superdelegates feel like they can override the pledged delegates, they first have to want to override the pledged delegates. And, even at the low-point of the Wright flap, there wasn't much evidence that they did. Obama continues to cut into Hillary's superdelegate lead, announcing several more just this morning. Eve cites a useful Politico story suggesting that, while there are still lots of unannounced delegates, there aren't many uncommitted delegates. That is, most of the unannounced delegates seem to favor Obama. What we've learned over the last few days only underscores that.

So what was I thinking? At the broadest level, the point of my item was to argue that May 6 matters. If Hillary does no better than a narrow victory in Indiana and Obama wins comfortably in North Carolina (6 points or more?), I don't see any impetus for superdelegates to rethink the race, and it would basically be impossible for Hillary to win. If, on the other hand, if Hillary wins big in Indiana (say, 8 or more) and Obama does no better than squeak out a victory in North Carolina (say, 2 or fewer), with attrition among African Americans, highly-educated voters, and young people, then I do see some impetus for rethinking.

The alternative is to argue that May 6 doesn't matter--that Obama can get beat handily in Indiana and roughed up (possibly lose) in North Carolina, and that it'll have zero practical effect on his chances. Now, I still think it would be tough for Hillary in that case, since the supers will be reluctant to overturn the pledged delegates. (Some might have to take the additional step of switching from Obama to Hillary, which would make them much more reluctant.) But to suggest this scenario wouldn't give Hillary an opening seems implausible me. The supers, the media, the voters would almost certainly interpret that result as damage inflicted by Wright. And that's damage that can't be laid at Hillary's feet, meaning it isn't likely to trigger an ugly, unresolvable backlash.