The Objective Case Is Dying

Barack Obama is a leader of the generation.

But at least in one dimension he is its follower.

According to a New York Times article by Brian Knowlton, "Obama Defends Handling of Furor Over Ex-Pastor," the candidate had this to say in justification of his timing in reproach of Jeremiah Wright: "I think the sequence of events was the right one, because this was somebody who had married Michele and I, who had baptized our children."

What's wrong with this sentence? If you don't know, don't worry: one of our editors also didn't know. Actually, maybe you should begin to worry.