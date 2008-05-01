How To Beat Gas Tax Demagoguery

The Clinton and McCain campaign have defended their plant to suspend the federal gasoline tax in strikingly similar terms. Clinton's spokesman Geoff Garin says:

"Every penny counts," Garin said, and insisted that the holiday will save $70 per driver (not $30, as Obama claims).“If you live in the center of the city it may not be a big deal.” "There’s a real gap here of how some people see this from 30,000 feet", he continued, and how North Carolina and Indiana residents "experience it every day."

And John McCain, when asked about New York Times columnist Tom Friedman's opposition to the tax suspension, replied:

Appearing on CNN's "American Morning," McCain noted his respect for the Pulitzer winner but said Americans deserve "just a little break this summer."



But then he went further.



"And I understand in New York City that you don't really drive a long way most of the time," McCain said. "But -- and then maybe you're chauffeured."

The common thread here is anti-intellectual, populist demagoguery. Economists believe the gas tax suspension won't help consumers. Under current market conditions, the after-tax price of gasoline won't fall. (And the precedent this would set would be a disaster for the future of weaning Americans off of cheap, carbon-intensive fuel.) So the fact that economists or Tom Friedman may live in cities is obviously not relevant at all. I can imagine Clinton and McCain promising to solve the health care crisis by promising free government-issued leeches, and when doctors insist the leeches won't help, they reply that it's easy for rich doctors with their lavish medical plans to say we don't need a solution.

Generally, betting on the intelligence of the American public is a bad move. But, like Noam, I think this is a great fight for Obama right now. Here's how pointing out his refusal to pander on the gas tax helps Obama: