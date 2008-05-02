Man Of The Hour

For those who've missed the (largely deserved) hype, Iron Man opens everywhere today. My review is here (short version: Robert Downey is magnificent; the movie's a blast). A plea that Hollywood call off its nefarious plot to destroy Downey is here. And a report that the theatrical release is even better than the version that screened for critics is here. On this last point in particular, anyone who's seen the movie and is in a position to confirm or debunk the Samuel L. Jackson cameo rumors is invited to do so in comments.

--Christopher Orr

