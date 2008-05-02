Nailing Down Obama's Gas Tax Advantage

Mike, I take your point about the folly of over-estimating the American voter. I think a lot of voters will bite on Hillary's gas-tax-holiday proposal. But we need to go further to figure out who wins this round.

Basically, there are two questions we need to answer here: 1.) Will Obama's position on the gas tax expand his coalition/cut into Hillary's? 2.) Will it shore up his existing coalition?

I think 1.) is an open question. I'm more optimistic than Mike for the reasons I lay out here and here, but he could easily be right. But I think 2.) is a no-brainer--among people who were already somewhat sympathetic to Obama, the gas tax debate really helps him. It reminds them what they like about Obama (he's not a panderer or a typical Washington pol) and what they dislike about Clinton (she's cynical, will do or say anything to win an election).

Going into May 6, that's a victory for Obama. If he just nails down all the voters who were leaning his way prior to Wright, he'll be tied in Indiana and up 10-15 points in North Carolina--which would be a great result for him.