Oldies But Goodies

I didn't remember this from the Republican primaries in 2000, and I don't know from where it's suddenly surfaced. But here's John McCain doing an impersonation of Barbra Streisand. Believe me, it is not lip-synched.





Ms. Streisand had planned to attend the 60th anniversary festivities of Israel. But maybe J Street got to her. In any case, she has now announced that she's not going. Oy, Yentl. Oy, yenta.



We all know why she's not going. For the same reason that Nadine Gordimer contemplated not going...but then thought better of it. OK, so Babs will stay away from the family celebration. She does not want to go the birthday party. Maybe Jimmy Carter can get her an invitation to Damascus where she can discuss her terms for peace.



But who will replace her in Jerusalem? I assume she wasn't going to speak but sing. So it's obvious: John McCain will do his rendition of "The Way We Were."





