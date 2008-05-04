Hillary Vs. Pointy Heads

Hillary on ABC's "This Week" today:

"I'm not going to put my lot in with economists," Clinton said... We've been, for the last seven years, seeing a tremendous amount of government power and elite opinion basically behind policies that haven't worked well for the middle class and hard-working Americans."

So now the problem with the Bush years has been "elite opinion"? Okay maybe on foreign policy. But she's talking about the economy. And on that front, the Bush era has been about sacrificing mainstream economic thought at the altar of tax cutting. Hillary's got it backwards.

P.S. Anti-intellectualism, success in obscure rural areas--when exactly did Hillary become Mike Huckabee?

--Michael Crowley

