What's Happening With The Black Vote?

I have to admit that I was skeptical when Noam suggested last week that black voters might be more down on Obama than white ones because of the Wright mess. I'd assumed that any fears black voters had about white voters not supporting a black candidate had been put to rest in Iowa. But, as Marc Ambinder notes, the latest Insider Advantage poll in North Carolina--in which Obama leads Clinton by just 4 points--has Clinton "nearly doubling her usual percentage of the black vote (17%)." You have to assume that the Wright story had something to do with that jump.

--Jason Zengerle