"good Fences Make Good Neighbors"



Once upon a time but not that long ago -- actually in the fall of 2000 -- the

Israeli government led by Ehud Barak was prepared essentially to withdraw

to the cease fire lines of 1949 that had for nearly two decades separated

the Jewish state from the West Bank. Where Israel would retain small bits

of territory that had been under Jordanian occupation since that armistice

(not, you have to understand, any Palestinian government because there has

never, ever been one, no place) it had conceded to Bill Clinton that it

would compensate Yassir Arafat and his deceitful comrades with land

elsewhere. Let me admit that I was nearly apoplectic about many of the

particulars of the offer. And, forgive me, it reminded me of the duress

Great Britain had put upon the Czechs in 1938.



Fortunately, Arafat was a fool. He rejected the best offer Israel would

ever make. Eight years have passed, and we have had the disastrous

withdrawal from Gaza to which Condi Rice had tried to attach provisions for

free passage between the Strip and the West Bank. No government in

Jerusalem would fall for that. She did, however, succeed in coercing

Israel to withdraw from the Philadelphia Corridor, the dividing line

between Gaza and Egypt, and so it is on her that responsibility falls for

the big smuggling trade in ammunition and war materiel with which Hamas has

been waging relentless war on the Negev.



We are once again in the clutch, and this time around it is the clutch of

the Bush administration trying to salvage the simulacrum of at least one

diplomatic achievement in its last year of office. So Ms. Rice is flying

back and forth to Israel to squeeze it yet again for more and

more. (Moreover, it now has JStreet urging the same.) According to the

Jerusalem Post, the Palestinians are once again whining that Israel is

only prepared to leave them with a series of cantons. This is simply not

the case. But, yes, will Israel insist on having military bulwarks or

bastions in the West Bank? You bet your life. Only idiots would not.



A senior Palestinian, once close to Arafat, now close to Mahmoud Abbas,

Abded Rabbo is also quoted in the Post as complaining about Israel

wanting to continue building the "separation wall." Forget the rhetorical

distortion of calling what is actually 90% fence a wall. If this

distortion would be the worst of it...well, you know what I mean.



As it happens, there was a story about the highly touted Belfast peace in

the Sunday Boston Globe. Yes, the one negotiated by former senator George

Mitchell. It turns out that, according to Shawn Pogatchnik, a real

separation wall (not a fence) is the major ingredient of such peace as they

have in Belfast. Read the story. It is chastening. And, while you are at

it, search for "separation wall," "Belfast," and "United Kingdom" on Google. You'll be reminded of the old Robert Frost line, "good fences make

good neighbors."

















