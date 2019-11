Arianna Huffington says McCain told her he didn't vote for Bush in 2000. Mark Salter denies Huffington's story and calls her "a flake, and a poser, and an attention seeking diva." Huffington replies with a litany of past McCain denials that turned out to be inoperative. Pull up a chair and grab some popcorn.

P.S. Given the bitterness in McCainland after his 2000 defeat, Huffington's story certainly is* isn't implausible.

*--unfortunate typo fixed!

--Jason Zengerle