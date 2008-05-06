Oh The Expectations We Will Set!

Isaac mentions the roll early exit polls might play in the expectations game tonight, but let's not forget about self-serving leaks like this one from the Hillary camp to Drudge:

Hillary Clinton's inner circle now fears a stinging defeat is likely in North Carolina.



"Look, we worked hard and gave it our best shot, but the demographics, well, they are what they are," a top campaign source explained to the DRUDGE REPORT as voting began Tuesday morning.



The campaign now believes a 15 point loss, or more, would not be surprising. Her team will work hard throughout the day to lower all expectations in North Carolina.

Of course, this leak is so preposterous--the only poll that comes close to showing Obama that far ahead in N.C. is from the notoriously unreliable Zogby--that I can't imagine anyone will take it seriously enough to adjust their expectations. Maybe this all part of Drudge's pro-Obama plan.

--Jason Zengerle