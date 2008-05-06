And Then There Were None

Stop the presses! An economist who offers (tepid) support for the gas-tax holiday has been found!

Oh, never mind. He's updated:

I meant it to be a bit of "damning through faint praise." My criteria for good public policy is that it be well out of the neighborhood of "pointless." Still, I'll bet others would agree that the consumer might benefit a few cents, but I think it is safe to say that we stand firm in agreement that this is a bad, bad idea.

But what do economists know anyway, right?

(via Ben Smith)