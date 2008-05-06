Fred Thompson Finds His Proper Place

Sitting behind John McCain in an arm chair, providing ersatz legal gravitas:

Fred Thompson made his first public appearance since dropping out of the presidential race Tuesday, using his conservative credentials to backstop a major speech Tuesday from presumptive Republican nominee John McCain on judicial appointments.

...

Thompson, seated behind McCain on stage and rocking back in his arm chair, grinned as McCain called him "an old and very dear friend" and made a few light-hearted references to Thompson's acting resume.