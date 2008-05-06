Drudging Expectations

In the strange world of election-day spin, when I see Drudge quoting some Clintonite who ruefully concedes that Hillary might lose North Carolina by as much as 15 points, I imediately assume that means Hillary will come significantly closer than 15 points. As we've noted before in this space, the trajectory of elite expectations on voting days can affect coverage of the actual result, which creates a big incentive to manipulate said elites. (But this also makes me doubt that her camp thinks they're going to win, or they wouldn't set such an absurdly low bar.)

Anyway, I keep thinking this should be the theme song for every primary day:

--Michael Crowley