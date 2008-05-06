Menu
Magazine

Will Hillary Reject And Denounce Johnny Sack?

By

Add to Pocket

Via Mickey, I see that the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace--an anti-union group whose members include Wal-Mart and the National Association of Manufacturers--is airing an ad starring the actor Vince Curatola, who's best known for his Sopranos character Johnny Sack:

This actually isn't Johnny Sack's first political spot. He also had a cameo in this spoof of the Sopranos finale Hillary Clinton did last year: 

So, if Obama has to reject and denounce Bill Ayres, does Hillary--who has endorsements from several major unions, including AFSCME--now have to reject and denounce Johnny Sack? 

--Jason Zengerle

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy