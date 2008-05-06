It's The Economy, Stupid. Seriously!

More exit polls via MSNBC: More than 60 percent of respondents in both Indiana and North Carolina cited the economy as their top concern. That's apparently higher than in any contest so far. The war finished a distant second. And more than half of respondents say they are personally experiencing hard economic times. (I didn't catch the exact wording of the question.)

No predictions here on how that affects the final outcome. But I do think it bodes poorly for the Republicans come November--even if, as we're hearing via Marc Ambinder, large numbers of supporters for each candidate say they wouldn't support the other over John McCain.

--Jonathan Cohn

