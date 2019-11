That's what North Carolina Democratic Sevengali Gary Pearce thinks. Contra Drudge, Pearce wrote (while the polls were still open):

Clinton’s internal polls show the lead at only five. And they’re holding Bill Clinton in reserve here – just in case she pulls off the upset. Bubba would love to give that speech.

But I guess that's a speech he won't get to give. Elvis has officially left the building.

--Jason Zengerle