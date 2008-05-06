Is It Over For Hillary?

My latest run through the North Carolina exit polls showed Obama winning by about 14.5 points. If that were to hold--and it's a big if given the screwiness of the exit polls--he'd make up all the popular votes he lost two weeks ago in Pennsylvania. And, given how few voters are still out there, it would become almost impossible for Hillary to catch him--even if you added in Florida and Michigan. Combine that with a pledged-delegate lead that's likely to widen, and it's hard to see Hillary's path to the nomination.

As I say, though, all of that is contingent on the final margin.

--Noam Scheiber