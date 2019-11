Going into today's vote, the Hillary folks had been pretty straightforward with me about their (realistic) hope: that her margin of victory in Indiana would beat his margin in North Carolina. That scenario isn't looking too hopeful at this point.

Now Hillarylanders are mostly hoping for serious tightening in NC in the coming hours as an indication of lingering Wright problems for Obama. This strikes me as mighty thin gruel to sustain an exhausted, battle-weary campaign.

--Michelle Cottle