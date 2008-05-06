The Limbaugh Effect?

Possibly picking up on an early poll breakdown by Chait, the Obama campaign sends out the following:

According to the latest exit polling data, 17% of voters in the Indiana primary today said they would vote for John McCain in a Clinton/McCain matchup.



41% of that number is constituted by people who voted Clinton in the primary but also indicated they will vote for McCain in the general election.



That comes out to just under 7% of the primary electorate the number that may be attributed to a “Limbaugh Effect.