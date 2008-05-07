Other people seem to know things I don't, but Tim Russert is talking about this race in the past tense and Matt Drudge's headline refers to Obama as "the nominee."
Wow.
Update: Not at all clear whether those claims reflect inside info or are mere assertions.
More: Hillary's still out on a limb. The latest email from her campaign, time-stamped 12:35am, begins:
Tonight's victory in Indiana was close, and a margin that narrow means just one thing: every single thing you did to help us win in Indiana helped make the difference.
--Michael Crowley