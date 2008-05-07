Hillary's Finale: Being Huckabee

A few days ago I joked that Hillary had come to resemble Mike Huckabee: Deriding elites, playing the populist, campaigning hard in rural areas. But as I get ready to sign off, with Indiana still undecided, it's clear that tonight was at best a major blow for Hillary and at worst a total campaign-ending disaster. A few TV commentators have declared that her campaign is effectively dead either way, but that she may carry on for a while--maybe until June 3--with a purely positive campaign whose last hope is a totally unforced error (a.k.a. "macaca moment") that brings Obama down. And that, of course, is how Mike Huckabee closed out his own campaign--harmlessly traveling around with barely an ill word for John McCain. Hillary's bizarre transformation will have been complete. (That they both lived in the Arkansas governor's mansion makes it that much stranger....)

--Michael Crowley