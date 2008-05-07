The New Hope: Vote Both

"Clinton-Obama '08," a unity ticket organization started by ex-Hillary vets, re-filed last week (and unveiled itself yesterday afternoon) as "Vote Both." Says founder Adam Parkhomenko, “originally my goal was to have a place for Clinton-Obama supporters (in that order) to organize,” but now the org's mock banner alternates between reading "Clinton-Obama" and "Obama-Clinton." There aren't any Obama people involved with the project yet, but they "invite everyone to join."

Maybe this is a question for Michelle, but what I wonder is, if there ever could be a unity ticket with Hillary in second slot, could Team Hillary ever accept playing second fiddle to Obama's strategists?

--Eve Fairbanks

