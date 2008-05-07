Borrowed Time?

Coming immediately on the heels of the worse-than-anticipated, possibly campaign-ending results in North Carolina and Indiana, this is not a good story to come out of Hillaryland:

Putting her money troubles into clearer focus, [Hillary] Clinton's campaign said Wednesday that she lent her campaign $6.4 million over the past month. Earlier this year, she gave her campaign $5 million.

But remember donors: Not all of your contributions will be used to compensate the Clintons' personal accounts. Some will be used to pay the millions of dollars they still owe Mark Penn.

--Christopher Orr

