A Different Kind Of Campaign?

Well, Hillary Clinton did make one reference to "solutions, not speeches" at the event she just held in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, but apart from that mild, implicit dig, she didn't cast any stones Barack Obama's way. Instead, her comments focused mostly on George W. Bush and seven years of poor GOP governance. Will this be the tone of her campaign in the two weeks leading up to the primaries in West Virginia, Oregon, and Kentucky? Who knows. But if you're rooting for the Democratic race to take on a friendlier, more united character, it strikes me as a promising sign.

--Christopher Orr

