Look On The Bright Side: At Least Bill Clinton's Speaking Fees Will Decrease

So Hillary has lent another $6 million to her campaign. But the campaign will never pay it back, no way. So who will? If she loses the nomination as she now seems utterly bound to do, it will be the Obama campaign or the Democratic National Committee. Which means that Obama partisans and regular party enthusiasts will be doing the funding of her ambition and her vanity.

Of course, Bill will still be able to speak to the Emirates and those silly synagogues in California and New Jersey. But, with her presidential career finished and he having been exposed as more of a lout than I ever thought, his fees will be much lower.