Deflated Hillary

Here's someone else who found her "robotic and hollow" as she spoke of the upcoming contests last night (but animated while giving valedictory-seeming thanks to her family and supporters). I'm actually a little surprised she's pressing on. Surely even the Clintons can see some point of diminishing returns where the harm to their reputation outweighs whatever tiny chance she has of succeeding. (Unless you buy the idea she simply wants to go out on a high note after WV and KY. But that's a lot of personal dough to spend for a soon-to-be-forgotten high note....)

--Michael Crowley