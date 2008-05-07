Hillary's June Bug

Clinton held a somewhat Baghdad Bob-ish presser today in which she vowed to press on towards the nomination. Like her aides on this morning's conference call, she reminded people that her husband didn't lock up the nomination until June of 1992. "We tradiitionally have gone longer than you've seen in the last couple of cycles," Hillary said. For those who missed it, this might be a good time to check out Jake Tapper's fact-check which establishes that Bill had it wrapped up by April of '92.



P.S.: Cruel, cruel Milbank:

Clinton sure knows how to pick her locations. For her hastily scheduled appearance in West Virginia - her bid to show her resilience and defiance - she chose a spot made famous as a hospital for the severely wounded.



--Michael Crowley