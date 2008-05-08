How Bad Was Clinton's Remark?

Over at The Stump, Mike asks:

If Hillary thinks white Americans won't elect a black president, is it so transgressive for her to say it out loud?

Generally speaking, one should not get in trouble for stating what they believe to be the truth. But it's a matter of context. Clinton is saying this about the man who is going to be the Democratic nominee for President; these comments are not happening in a vaccum. And if she really cares about electing a Democrat in November, she probably should not be saying such things.

--Isaac Chotiner