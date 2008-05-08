Bill's Campaign Clock Is Running Slow

I just received an odd fund-raising plea from Bill Clinton. It begins:

Dear Friend, I want to tell you about the day I had on Monday. I stopped in nine towns throughout North Carolina, starting the day at 7:30 a.m. in Elizabeth City and ending with a rally in Raleigh. That's the most stops I've ever done in a single day--for any campaign. And I couldn't be happier to work that hard for Hillary

I talked to a lot of people that day, and one thing was crystal clear--people want Hillary to stay in this race until every last voter has a say....

OK. So that's what Bill says he was seeing on Monday. Not to nitpick, but that was before Hillary suffered a major whoopin' in North Carolina and barely survived in Indiana. In campaign time, Monday is ancient history.



Then again, I suppose Bill is vastly less eager to tell us what all those superdelegates he and Hill have met with since Tuesday have been saying--even if they are the only people now with the power to give his wife the win.

--Michelle Cottle