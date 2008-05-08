Obama's Pants

In general, I dig quirky scenes-from-the-trail color. But CNN has a snippet from Obama's press plane so weird and stupid it must be seen to be believed. Titled simply "Obama in jeans," it presumably aims to show us the famously dapper candidate in a dressed-down moment. But you can't see the jeans that well in the grainy footage, and at some point in the 1:01 video (the last quarter of which is a replay of the first quarter), it looks more like the unseen cameraman is trying to give us a good look at Obama's package.

No wonder the media keeps getting gigged for having a crush on the guy.

--Michelle Cottle