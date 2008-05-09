Hey, Mccain: Fuhgeddaboudit!

John McCain is campaigning in New Jersey today (with Joe Lieberman in tow). The Garden State hasn't gone Republican in a presidential race since 1988, but some recent polling has shown McCain slightly ahead of Obama and Clinton there. I'm awfully skeptical that NJ will really be in play this fall, however. The last few Senate and presidential cycles have brought predictions that Jersey will be closer than people think, but it rarely turns out that way. (Kerry won by 7 points in 2004.)

--Michael Crowley