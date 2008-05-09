Pity The Clintons' Minions

The humiliating defeat of Hillary Clinton is not only her being vanquished by someone she concedes is an amateur. She has also persuaded herself that this means the decline of American liberalism, as well. This is utter nonsense, of course.



I am pretty sure that the maze of snarling careerists that has assembled around the star couple does not really have these illusions. They were simply convinced, like the old British ruling class, that destiny would bless them with power.



Alas, not. So who will disappear from the scene after up to 20 years of playing court to the Clintons? Here are the people who occur to me: the Cajun bowling ball James Carville, Harold Ickes, Mark Penn, Maggie Williams.



The best of the old bunch, Rahm Emanuel and George Stephanopoulos, long ago deserted the nest, and have gone on to do productive work.

