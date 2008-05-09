What Else Is News?

"After 60 Years, Arabs in Israel Are Outsiders." That's the headline over Ethan Bronner's New York Times piece from several days ago. After Lord knows how many years that the United Kingdom's been around, the Scots and the Welsh and even the Cornish(!) feel as if they're "outsiders." The same goes for Romanians in Hungary, the Quebecois of Canada, and the Swedish-speaking Finns. Minorities in every country across the world -- except, of course, in the United States -- face similar anxieties, anxieties that are incumbent upon non-majorities.