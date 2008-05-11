Sunday Quote Of The Day (so Far)

Courtesy of Bill Kristol, who really, really loves the surge:
[McCain should] calm down and spend much more time studying up on the economy especially, and come out with a really big conservative reformist agenda which could include the economy, institutional reform.
He could say, "Look, I was a great proponent of the surge. What was the surge about? It was Dave Petraeus changing the way the U.S. military works, and it worked. It succeeded. Why can't we do this for the rest of the U.S. government? Lots of the U.S. government is broken. We need, in effect, a surge, a reformist surge, for the whole U.S. government."
--Isaac Chotiner