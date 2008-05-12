Mccain's Brain Strikes Again!

Another day, another combative letter from McCain guru Mark Salter, this one challenging Newsweek's framing of the race. The man loves to write letters! The good news for McCain is that Salter is a skilled writer and interesting thinker, the sort of qualities that endear him to national reporters.

But I suspect this habit will backfire on him eventually. It seems dangerous for an aide to churn out so many attention-grabbing words on a regular basis (too quickly to be vigorously vetted). Some people in McCainLand seem to share that worry. One joked to me that after this episode he wanted to remove the "send" button from Salter's keyboard....

--Michael Crowley