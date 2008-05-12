The Wittiest Downey?

Vulture reports from the Time 100 gala, where Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., evidently still sporting his Tony Stark goatee, delivered a moving tribute to his father, independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr.:
Christopher Orr
Jr. turned to his dad, but his voice cracked and he couldn’t quite get out his sentence. “And so tonight … [long pause] I just want to honor my dad for being every inch the man I remember him to be and thank him.”The applause swelled. Not an eye in the house was dry. Then Jr. turned the mike over to Sr., who stared at him blankly and deadpanned: “I’m not your father.”