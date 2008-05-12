Menu
No Man Is An Island

By

...but sometimes the nation's newspaper of record reads like one. Alan Jacobs at The American Scene makes appropriate fun of this line from an Eric Asimov story on wine:

People are unlikely to be ridiculed for buying $300 jeans that are washed, bleached and beaten over rocks instead of $60 jeans that will last a decade.

My favorite example of the Times's sheltered, blue-statey innocence from the past few days was the sub-headline on the Sunday magazine's cover story on girls and sports injuries:

Everyone wants girls to have as many opportunities in sports as boys. But can we live with the greater rate of injuries they suffer?

Really? "Everyone"? There's a whole big country out there, Gray Lady. You might want to plan a visit.

--Christopher Orr

