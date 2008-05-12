More Hard-working White Americans

Talking Points Memo has a video compilation from the weekend talk shows. I particularly liked this exchange between Bon Schieffer of CBS News and Terry MacAuliffe of the Clinton campaign:
Bob Schieffer: Was she somehow saying that black people are not hard working or that white people are not going to vote for Barack Obama?
Terry MacAuliffe: No, absolutely not. If Barack Obama happens to be the nominee, we will work -- everybody will work very hard, we will be a unified party.
Of course they'll work hard. They're white!
--Jonathan Chait