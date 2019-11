I know I made fun of George Will a little while ago, but his new column -- questions for John McCain -- is extremely sharp. (In fact, Will writes a lot of good columns -- I just can't stomach him calling somebody a condescending elitist.) The amazing thing is that reporters have a lot of access to McCain and they never ask questions like this. They should literally print out this column and start asking the questions once they have the chance.

--Jonathan Chait