Tnr's Israel Archives

To mark the 60th anniversary of Israel's independence, we're going through TNR's archives to find some of our most memorable writings on the subject. Today, we've updated with pieces from Yossi Klein Halevi, our man in Jerusalem. His dispatches look back at the West Bank pullout, consider the legacy of Ariel Sharon, and even meditate on the appeal of Kabbalah in the Hollywood set (remember Madonna as Esther, anyone?). Halevi's pieces were popular when they ran for their incisive yet personal view of Israel, and they have stood the test of time. Enjoy!

--Cara Parks