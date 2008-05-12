Nathan Zuckerman As Presidential Adviser

Among the many fascinating details in Barack Obama's discussion of Israel with Jeffrey Goldberg, this one stood out for me:

I always joke that my intellectual formation was through Jewish scholars and writers, even though I didn’t know it at the time. Whether it was theologians or Philip Roth who helped shape my sensibility, or some of the more popular writers like Leon Uris. ...

Philip Roth shaped Obama's sensibility? Really? If ever there were a response in need of a follow-up, this seems like it...

--Noam Scheiber