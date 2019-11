Via Politico's Martin, Minnesota Governor and McCain VP contender Tim Pawlenty:

"I have a wife who genuinely loves to fish. I mean, she will take the lead and ask me to go out fishing, and joyfully comes here," the governor said before adding, "She loves football, she'll go to hockey games and, I jokingly say, 'Now, if I could only get her to have sex with me.'"



The governor quickly clarified, "It's a joke, it's a joke."